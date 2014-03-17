Popular

Ultra Street Fighter 4 trailer unveils fifth new playable character

By

Ultra Street fighter 4

Capcom have released a new trailer for Hyper Mega Giga Ultra Street Fighter IV. As well as rounding up the four already-announced playable characters set to make an SF4 entrance through this upcoming upgraded edition , it also reveals the fifth, entirely new fighter: Decapre. She's a brainwashed member of creepy-ol' Bison's all-girl Dolls squad, and, as is traditional for the Street Fighter universe, is proficient at the punching.

As well as the new characters, Ultra Street Fighter 4 will re-jig the battle system slightly, and, perhaps more importantly, will K.O. Games for Windows Live in favour of Steamworks. Capcom also recently announced an edition select feature , letting players fight as pre-balance tweaked versions of each character.

Ultra Street Fighter 4 will be available for PC in August, both as a standalone game, and as an upgrade for the current Super Street Fighter 4: Arcade Edition.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
