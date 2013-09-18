UK competition: win premium Dragon's Prophet items and Roccat peripherals

"RARW!" is what a dragon might say, if given the chance to win some Dragon's Prophet in-game goodies and a plethora of top peripherals. Is it a growl of approval, or of the frustrated anger that comes with knowing that this competition is only open to humankind? To celebrate the game's official launch, Infernum Productions and Roccat have teamed up, and are offering a hoarded pile of headsets, mice, mousemats, and a digital chest full of extras. Read on to find out how to enter.

Dragon's Prophet is a free-to-play MMORPG that understands that everything is more interesting when given a draconic twist. You'll find over 300 varieties of dragon throughout the world of Auratia; all with different characteristics, from animal-like cross-breeds, to proud Ancients. Not only that, but you can tame, ride and train them for a variety of combat skills.

Here are the riches that can be secured by brave competition entrants.

1st Place:

2nd Place:



Roccat Kone Pure Mouse

Roccat Sende Meteor Blue

3rd Place:



Roccat Kulo Headset

To get at them, you just need to answer this question: If you could magick a new dragon into existence, what would it be called, and what would its power be?

Post your answer in the comments by midnight, Sunday the 22nd of August, and we'll pick the three best to be delivered a prize via winged courier.* Please note that this is a competition for UK entrants only. Good luck!

*Alternatively, via a postage van or something.