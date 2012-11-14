Ubisoft still working on Beyond Good & Evil 2, but be prepared for a wait

For Beyond Good and Evil fans, the wait for a sequel has been something of an emotional rollercoaster. A rubbish rollercoaster admittedly, one that oscillates between "this is going to take forever" and "oh god, it's actually never going to happen." In that spirit comes today's news: yes, it is going to happen, but yes, it's still going to take a while.

Speaking to Polygon , Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that while the company, and lead developer Michael Ancel, continue to work on the title, Ancel's other commitments are keeping him busy.

Specifically Rayman, which seems to be something of a priority for Ubisoft after Rayman Origins unexpectedly turned out to be brilliant. According to Guillemot, "what's very important is that Michel Ancel is kind of doing too many things at the same time. He was working on Rayman Origins last year, and he's working a lot on Rayman Legends this year. So, you know, when he does that, he kind of puts too much of his time on the other projects that he has. So the fact is, that working on Legends is slowing the process on Beyond Good and Evil 2."

He was clear, though, that it was a project that they were both still passionate about. "It's really a game that we've been working, we have worked on, and is a game that we want to do. But there are so many things that have to be done that, you know, this one is going to come in line at one point, but at the moment Michel is really on Rayman Legends."

Which makes sense. Beyond Good and Evil's critical praise didn't lead to impressive sales for the title. That the company still periodically reassures us that the sequel is in the works at least suggests that it's a project they believe in. Let's just hope that Ancel's other commitments keep him too busy to add another bloody inverted controls boss fight into it.

Thanks, RPS .