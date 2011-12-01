Popular

Ubisoft: PC version of Rainbow Six: Patriots exists, will be same as consoles

By

http://youtu.be/Q7tdrvIsLo4

To say that Ubisoft's relationship with PC has been a bit dicey lately is probably understating it. Possibly even over-understating, if that's a thing. Most recently, the publisher cast doubt upon a PC version of I Am Alive and - more interestingly - canned Ghost Recon: Future Soldier's PC port in favor of aligning its laser sights on Ghost Recon Online. The latter, at least, sort of makes sense. Make a console game for consoles and a PC game for PC. Don't be a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none.

Then the " target render " for Rainbow Six: Patriots burst onto the scene, proudly standing under a heavy rain of Heavy Rain-style QTE prompts.

So, naturally, I wondered if Patriots' PC iteration would be centered around what is - frankly - a very console-oriented design decision and reached out to Ubisoft for comment.

"The PC version will be the same as the consoles," a Ubisoft rep told me.

So Ubi's sticking to its guns on this one by, er, not always sticking to guns. Here's hoping none of the game's characters are named Jason.

