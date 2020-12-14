Ubisoft is giving away free games and in-game stuff every day this week

Ubisoft is getting into the spirit of the holiday season by giving away "gifts" including games and in-game loot every day this week. If you want to claim what they're offering, head over to ubisoft.com, click the "register now" button, log in to your Ubisoft account, and then get ready for free stuff.

(You can also claim it directly from the Ubisoft Connect client if you prefer.)

The first thing coming out of the sack and down your chimney is an Assassin's Creed Valhalla content bundle with the Seafarer Settlement pack and legendary Bayek outfit for Eivor. The content will be available on all platforms, and if you're thinking to yourself right now, "But I don't own Assassin's Creed Valhalla," that's okay, because it'll be there if you get Valhalla later.

You can still claim the gift and you will be able to access when you have a copy of the game 😉December 14, 2020

A new Ubi-gift will be handed out each day, but you'll only have 24 hours to claim each one, beginning at 8 am ET each day—any that you miss are gone forever (or, you know, until the next time they do this), so be sure to grab them when you can. In-game content like the Valhalla pack will be delivered on whatever platform you have the game on, but free games will be offered on the PC only.

Regarding the free games, Ubisoft hasn't said what they'll be, so it's anyone's guess.

Ubisoft's "Happy Holidays" daily giveaways will run until December 19. Full details, if you're into that sort of thing, can be had from the Ubisoft support site.