Two Point Hospital's new in-game footage is what you hoped for

After some cryptic teasing, Sega and Two Point Studios revealed Two Point Hospital last month—a Theme Hospital spiritual successor from a team of ex-Lionhead and Bullfrog veterans, not least Mark Webley and Gary Carr.

The first of many throwback sims—" our Little Springfield ," so says the developer—Two Point Hospital aims to recapture the humour and refined business management mechanics of its source material. And if the latest in-game footage is anything to go by, I reckon it's on the right path to making that happen.

Revealed at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018, here's Mark Webley and Ben Huskins on how you'll navigate the game's UI while growing and building your own medical centres:

Two Point Hospital is due at some point this year.