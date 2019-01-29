Popular

Twitter's latest obsession is Resident Evil 2 Remake's hat-wearing terror Mr X

As the old adage goes, "X Gon' Give it to Ya".

Mr X has turned out to be the breakout star of Resident Evil 2's remake, and how could he not? He's gigantic, he wears a silly hat, and he's got a ludicrously long coat—plus, of course, he spends a not-insignificant portion of Resident Evil 2 implacably stalking the player, never missing an opportunity to punch Leon or Claire really hard.

Twitter's reaction to Mr X has been... really something. Not surprisingly, there are a fair few variants on 'X Gon' Give It To Ya', and I have reluctantly laughed at every single one of them. All of them tap into the fright the player feels whenever he turns up, or make fun of his silly coat. 

Here's what Andy said about his encounters with Mr X in his review. "The way he walks slowly towards you, unflinching and emotionless, is genuinely unsettling—especially when he suddenly appears at the end of a long corridor. And he's always lurking near items you need to progress, which is brilliantly cruel." 

Special thanks to GamesRadar's Rachel Weber, who originally uncovered a number of these.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
