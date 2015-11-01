Twitch is launching a data centre in Australia this month

Australians have long tolerated mediocre viewing performance on Twitch, but that's about to change. At PAX Australia at the weekend, Twitch global PR lead Chase told me that the company is launching an Australian data centre later this month.

It's part of Twitch's larger efforts to improve services and build awareness in Australia. They had a big presence at PAX last week, where the company hosted a 'Town Hall meeting' with a public Q&A (you can watch that here).

The company is also "building [its] Partnerships team in Australia to better assist our local broadcasting community", which is potentially welcome news for streamers. It's timely, too: YouTube Gaming launched in August and poses significant competition.