Tweak Brink's FOV, mouse settings and more with Brink Config 1.4

Brink isn't a bare-bones console port, but it's not the most accommodating of PC games either, lacking in Field Of Vision settings and lots of the options we love to tweak. Brink Config 1.4 lets you to fiddle with lots of settings you couldn't previously. Lovely.

Get the tool here .



Crouch Toggle



Zoom Toggle



Raw Mouse Input



Mouse Sensitivity



Mouse smoothing



Mouse invert



Allow Console



Machine Spec



FOV



Fullscreen



Custom resolution width



Custom resolution height



Show FPS



Motion Blur



Anti Aliasing



Anisotropy



Texture Filtering



Shadows



HBAO



Soft Particles



Gamma



Brightness



Post Processing



Portals



Optimized Shadows



Sound Occlusion



Number of speakers



Sprint Toggle



View Effects



Skip Intro



Skip Particles



Refresh Rate



Threaded Renderer



Decals



View Distance



Enemy Tint Enabled



Seeing as we're in the UK, we're still having issues installing Brink in the first place. In fact, we still can't see it on Steam, which makes us extremely sad. To whoever is responsible for this: please fix. Preferably by lunchtime.