Brink disappears from UK Steam store. Customers unable to activate retail copies

Brink was due to get a UK release on Steam today, but its product page has mysteriously disappeared from the store.

Users who try and access the game's official Steam page are informed that "This item is currently unavailable in your region." Search for " Brink " and you get by the past few trailers but no download page.

According to posts on the Steam forums , most players who activated their copies soon after the 1am release this morning have been able to play. Lots of UK users, including those who pre-loaded or bought a retail copy, can't boot it up either.

We've contacted Splash Damage and Bethesda for comment and will update as soon as we get some information. Lucky US gamers have been shooting each other up since Tuesday.