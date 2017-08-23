Tropico 6 looks like paradise in the new trailer

A new Tropico 6 trailer has escaped from El Presidente’s vault, showing off the new engine, customisable palaces, bridges and archipelagos. And if you’re at Gamescom, you’ll be able to take it for a spin yourself.

As the trailer reminds us, the big change coming with Tropico 6 is the introduction of the new infrastructure wrinkles that come with trying to connect an archipelago. Instead of ruling over a single island, dictators will have lots of them to run, with the potential for multiple settlements.

I’m a sucker for designing transport networks, and it looks like that’s going to be one of the main concerns for new Tropican tyrants. And if Cities: Skylines has taught me anything, it’s that I can spend entire days building tunnels and worrying about bus routes.

Tropico 6 is due out next year.