Tron-style light cycles have arrived in GTA Online

Rockstar has rolled out a new Adversary mode for GTA Online called Deadline, which brings with it a new vehicle called the Nagasaki Shotaro. You might know it by a different name, however: It's a Tron light cycle, and yes, it kills people.

The new Deadline mode pits up to four drivers on differently-colored Shotaros against one another in a familiar, drive-or-die contest. Shotaros emit a temporary path of light behind them, and crossing it will cause your bike to immediately explode. Power-ups scattered throughout the arena will enable special moves, including speed boosts, hops, or even slowing down time for fine maneuvering.

The Shotaro bike, and the stylish Deadline Outfit, will be unlocked for purchase at relevant stores after the first time you play the Deadline mode. For a limited time, purchasing the Shotaro will score you a free Nagasaki logo t-shirt for your in-game wardrobe, and from now until November 21 Rockstar is also handing out double GTA$ and RP to Deadline competitors.

Other in-game discounts are up for grabs over the same period:

Properties:

Biker Businesses – 25%

Vehicles:

Karin Technical – 25% (Heist completion requirement waived)

Savage – 25% (Heist completion requirement waived)

MTL Brickade – 50%

Weaponry:

Bullet Ammo – 25%

Throwables and Explosives – 25%

Body Armor – 25%

Drum and Box Magazines – 25%

(They definitely look better at night.)