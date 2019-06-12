Trials of Mana remake is headed to PC next year

Trials of Mana, originally released in 1995 as the third part of Square's Mana series (and better known in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3), is getting a "full high-definition remake" that's set to come out early next year.

Trials of Mana tells the story of six adventurers who battle monsters to protect a world where the Goddess of Mana has been weakened following her battle with the eight Benevodons. Each playable character begins the game in a different location but they eventually end up in the same place, where they can team up in parties of three to embark upon the same quest: Save the dying Mana Tree and prevent the Benevodons from escaping their prison.

Details on the remake are slight, but Square Enix said it will be "entirely rebuilt with revamped action-RPG battle, leveling and skill systems and modern 3D graphics." It already looks like it's coming together better than last year's Secret of Mana remake, which was not good. Check out an extended demo from Nintendo's E3 livestream here, about an hour into the broadcast.

Trials of Mana is currently slated to come to Steam in early 2020.