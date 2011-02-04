Treyarch discuss possibility of a futuristic Call of Duty

A Game Director at Treyarch has said that a Call of Duty game set in the future "would be pretty fantastic". When asked if Treyarch would be up for creating a futuristic Call of Duty, he said "I think the answer is 'yes.'"

Game Director David Vonderhaar was talking to Machinima about the future of the Call of Duty series when he made the comments, saying "we have not announced any new Call of Duty games at this time but to answer his specific question I think, personally, it would be pretty fantastic to do near-future, you know? Not necessarily far-future,” adding that "I think it would be kind of a unique opportunity but the way that this works out is obviously more complicated than 'Hey. Me and Treyarch are going to make a near-future shooter.' It's a tough question to answer."

Development of the Call of Duty games is handed off between Treyarch and Infinity Ward. Treyarch made last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops, and it looks as though a team effort from Infinity Ward, Raven and Sledgehammer will bring us Modern Warfare 3 later this year. Beyond that, the baton will likely pass back to Treyarch. What do you think, would you like to see a Call of Duty game set in the future?