Transforming robot ARPG AirMech Wastelands hits Early Access

The original AirMech was a browser game we first wrote about all the way back in 2012 . Inspired by Herzog Zwei, it was a game about a giant robot that could transform into flying form, allowing levels to be split between ground and sky. The series has persisted over the intervening years, most recently with the VR version AirMech Command.

Now AirMech Wastelands is out in Early Access, and this one isn't VR. Instead it's an online ARPG, what they're calling, "AirMech reimagined as an RPG where you explore a huge area of the world, gaining power and fame along the way." You can create your own pilot and upgrade your mech, infiltrating enemy bases to steal new gear. It's playable solo or in co-op, though you'll need to be online whichever mode you play in.

Developer Carbon Games are suggesting AirMech Wastelands will be in Early Access for approximately one month.