Transformers MMO to get first press showing in June

Back in March, Jagex announced that they are working on a Transformers MMO. The game's set to be shown for the first time to the gaming press in LA in two weeks time.

Jagex are best known for the enormously successful browser-based MMO, Runescape , and specialise in making accessible, free-to-play massively multiplayer games. There's no information yet on whether Transformers will follow the same pattern as the rest of their recent releases, but if we were to hazard a guess based on everything Jagex have ever done, it seems likely Transformers will follow suit. We'll find out come early June. As long as it has Dinobots, we'll be happy.