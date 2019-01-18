Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a ragdoll physics game about terrible drivers

Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a game about a delivery service that is actually not totally reliable. It's not as realistic as it first sounds, though, because it's also about ramping golf carts off of buildings, riding rockets into the sky, landing flying body presses from the other side of town, and injuring yourself in myriad horrific ways.

The underlying idea is to work through "controlled noodly chaos," as publisher TinyBuild put it, to get packages to their destinations as one of four "unique blue-collar workers." There's a certain Goat Simulator vibe to it, which may or may not be a selling feature depending on your perspective, but it sounds like the developers are more committed to making it an actual game, rather than a literal goat rodeo: TinyBuild said it will feature "snappy platforming" with "toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play," and support for local and online multiplayer for up to four players.

Successfully delivering parcels will earn rewards, but jerking your fellow drivers around will probably be rewarding too. The game is set to go live on Steam on July 15, but before all that it will undergo some alpha testing that you can sign up for at trdsgame.com.

