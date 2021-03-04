Totally Rated: Porsche's computer hardware, a smartphone with a telemacro camera, and a very old-school citybuilder

Along with our friends at Laptop, TechRadar, and Tom's Hardware, we're coming together to share quick reviews of games and hardware in a new weekly video series. It's a chance to get a quick overview of the latest in tech, and see some of our faces while you're at it.

In this, the first episode of Totally Rated, you'll hear what TechRadar, Laptop, and Tom's Hardware thought of a new monitor and laptop designed by Porsche (yes, the car manufacturer), one of which they were much more impressed by than the other. "You're paying for the nice design, but it doesn't actually look good," they said. Ouch.

Meanwhile, TechRadar have a quick look at the Xiaomi Mi 11, a smartphone with a camera they call "the best macro snapper we've seen on a smartphone to date", and we review classic-style isometric citybuilder Nebuchadnezzar, so if you want to find out how to pronounce it, now's your chance to find out.

New episodes of Totally Rated will appear across Future Publishing's websites each Wednesday.