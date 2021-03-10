Totally Rated: New Call of Duty season, Bravely Default 2 and the latest smart home tech

We're back with our buddies over at GamesRadar+, TechRadar and T3 to bring you the latest in gaming and tech news. This week, TechRadar and GamesRadar+ dived into Nintendo Switch game Bravely Default 2, being impressed with its approachability and calling it "top-to-bottom, quintessentially JRPG."

Our own Morgan Park took a gander at all the newness that Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War has brought to the table, feeling that it's "pretty underwhelming" so far. Hopefully things will pick up a bit as the season finds its feet, eh?

In the meantime, TechRadar and T3 took a look at the new Echo Show 10, Amazon's latest screen-adorned Alexa device. Carrie-Ann Skinner called it "the most intuitive smart display Amazon has made," but noted that there's still no native YouTube app. C'mon, Amazon.

