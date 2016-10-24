Total War: Warhammer teases brilliantly bearded Grombrindal

After announcing the Squigs last week, Total War: Warhammer has dropped a new trailer that showcases the elusive Grombrindal.

Otherwise known as the White Dwarf, the "hero from the time of legends" will come packing a series of unique quests—which, like the game's other Legendary Lords, will unlock as he levels up—when he arrives free-of-charge universally at some point in 2017.

Players who fancy getting in before then, though, can either nab a Steam key from the November issue of White Dwarf magazine (on sale October 28), or request one from Games Workshop and Warhammer stores. "Simply approach a staff member and request your free Grombrindal Steam key card," says a post on the DLC's Steam page. "These key cards will be available in Games Workshop stores until January 3rd 2017, or until stocks are depleted."

Without further ado, here's the man himself:

As for his traits and abilities, Grombrindal can "assume the aspect benefits of one of the illustrious Dwarf deities, Grimnir, Valaya and Grungni, through his unique Living Ancestor dilemma"; he has the best campaign reinforcement of any Lord; he has increased Underway evasion chance; and his unique battle abilities—Grimnir Has No Fear and Flash Bomb—boost melee attack and defence, and temporarily blind enemies which in turn slows their advances.