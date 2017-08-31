Total War: Warhammer 2 system requirements revealed

Total War: Warhammer 2 is still a month away from release, but has nonetheless already become "the most preordered Total War game to date," developer Creative Assembly announced today. More usefully, it also revealed details about the sort of hardware you'll need to actually run it.

To the numbers!

Minimum (Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Low”, running at 1280×720):

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0Ghz

RAM: 4GB/5GB*

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 460 1GB | AMD Radeon HD 5770 1GB | Intel HD4000 @ 720p (*PC integrated graphics chipsets, e.g. Intel HD series, will require 5GB system RAM)

Recommended (Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to “High”, running at 1920×1080):

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.20GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB | AMD Radeon R9 270X 2GB @1080P

60+ fps (Expected 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 20 units vs 20 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Ultra”, running at 1920×1080):

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Install size: 60 GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB

Playing at the minimum spec doesn't sound like it'll be the greatest gaming experience of all time, but there will be a good range of individual graphical settings to play with so you'll be able to balance visual fidelity and performance as you see fit. Creative Assembly also pointed out, in case you weren't aware, that "all systems perform differently," and that all of the above "should be taken as a guide rather than an absolute." And even though Warhammer 2 is now very close to release, it is still undergoing optimizations and the specs are thus subject to change.

Total War: Warhammer 2 is set to come out on September 28. To absolutely nobody's surprise, the verminous Skaven were recently confirmed as the game's fourth race, joining the High Elves, Dark Elves, and Lizardmen. They sound wholly unpleasant.