Total War: Warhammer 2 is adding more rats and naughty elves in the next DLC

Total War: Warhammer 2, already bursting with factions and leaders, is getting yet more factions and lords next month in The Shadow & The Blade DLC. Give the trailer a watch above.

The Shadow & The Blade chucks Death Master Snikch and Malus Darkblade into the Vortex and Mortal Empires campaigns, along with their respective factions, Clan Eshin and Hag Graef. These new skaven and dark elf factions will also get 12 unique units, including High Beast Master, Bloodwrack Medusa, Master Assassins and Eshin Triads.

Accompanying the DLC is a free update that will give all players access to a new Bretonnian lord and hero. If Rapanse de Lyonesse and Henri Le Massif aren't tickling your fancy, there are also some pretty major quality of life improvements designed to make the agonising wait between turns a lot shorter.

In both Vortex and Mortal Empires campaigns, players should see up to a 60 percent decrease in wait times between turns. Given the extremely long wait times in the Mortal Empires campaign in particular, this is a pretty big deal. It's important to note, however, that the decrease will also be dependent on the game state and your PC specs.

For more details on the DLC, check out the FAQ. The Shadow & The Blade is due out on December 12 on Steam.