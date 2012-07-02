Total War Rome 2 video interviews: Creative Assembly on battles and the campaign game

While seeing Rome 2 for the first time at Creative Assembly, I spoke to lead designer James Russell and lead battle designer Jamie Ferguson about the new direction that Total War is taking, their ambitions for the game, and why they're returning to Rome after all this time.

James Russell, lead designer

Jamie Ferguson, lead battle designer

