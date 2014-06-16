Torment: Tides of Numenera slips to late-2015 due to Wasteland 2's Early Access success

2015 is currently plump with games, as upcoming releases abandon the frail and pallid 2014 in favour of fattening up next year's calendar. But even within the confines of that game-heavy year, release dates are subject to shift. Torment: Tides of Numenera—the highly-anticipated Planescape successor—is one such game. In light of InXile's success with Wasteland 2, the release schedule of the Kickstarted Torment has shifted to 2015's end.

"During the last week of our Kickstarter, we had adjusted our target launch date to the first half of 2015," writes project lead Kevin Saunders in Torment's latest backer update . "And last December, in Update 27 , I mentioned that timeline was still feasible, but that Torment's schedule remained in flux until all became clear with Wasteland 2. Wasteland 2's success in Early Access allowed us to spend more time improving it, which also meant we had more time in preproduction on Torment. We've had more time to prototype, improve tools, iterate on our processes, etc. before entering full production. This has been a great thing for everything... except for our release date."

According to Saunders, the team can now better predict the production schedule for when InXile move from Wasteland 2 to focus more heavily on Torment. "As you may have guessed, the first half of 2015 isn't realistic anymore and we're looking at the fourth quarter of 2015."

Any delay is an inevitable source of disappointment, but it does come from a place where Wasteland 2 will likely be bigger and better when it comes out this August. As the first of the big Kickstarter RPGs to secure a release, InXile must be feeling the pressure to deliver something that will live up to their fans' expectations. Fortunately, if they succeed, we'll have at least one large-scale RPG to carry us into the bountiful 2015.