Tomb Raider's story is 12 to 15 hours long, doesn't contain swimming sections

Tomb Raider Lara Croft nasty spill

It's been a while since we've heard anything new about Lara Croft's ambition to collect even more bruises in the Tomb Raider reboot, but in a Twitter Q&A held last weekend (via Eurogamer ), Crystal Dynamics Global Brand Director Karl Stewart wrote that Lara's journey needs "12 to 15" hours to complete. Additionally, Stewart revealed that there will be no swimming in the game.

Tomb Raider's narrative focuses on the grit-lined transformation of Lara from a meek meerkat to roaring pantheress as she ekes a survival in the trackless wilderness after surviving a shipwreck. The story also touches on the darker side of human nature in the face of bleak odds, an element writer Rhianna Pratchett believes needs more exposure in games .

Tomb Raider releases March 5, 2013.

