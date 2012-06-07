Tomb Raider screenshots give enemies an arrowing experience

There was some scepticism when I suggested that there might be a lot of bows fired at E3 this year, but even discounting the likes of Crysis 3 and Assassin's Creed 3, Lara gave us plenty of twang- thud when the new Tomb Raider was shown at E3 on Monday . It follows, then, that the E3 screenshots should feature Lara's new weapon of choice. There she is above, taking aim at the first of a billion animals. In the images that follow, you'll also see her pointing it unhelpfully at a hostage situation, and learn the bow's tragic origin story (it belonged to a dead dude that Lara finds in a tree). Here they are, click to see them full size.