Titanfall release date set for March

From what we've seen so far, Titanfall appears to be bucking the prevailing trends of modern shooter design. For one thing, where's the dog? FPS's have dogs now , that's just common sense. And what about the fish? Marine life has been a big part of warfare in 2013. If Respawn are still planning to add them, they don't have long to do so, as they're now targeting a March 11 release.

What they do have is double-jumps, wall-runs and big ol' robo-pals. Maybe that will be enough to make up for the lack of canine companionship. A new trailer attempts to persuade us that's the case, by showing a playthrough of the Angel City map. Keep an eye out for the first-person automanom , as well as its seat ejecting counterpart, the automavom.

If you'd like to know how this fast-paced collection of systems comes together, check out Tom's hands-on impressions .