Titan Souls—the game that's been around for years and has the elevator pitch of being 'Dark Souls meets Shadow of the Colossus'—has had a demo released in preparation for its full release.

You can get it from the game's Steam page, or just spend £9.89 to pre-order Titan Souls for its April 14 release date.

We livestreamed it just the other day, and frankly it's looking like one you might want to slap cash down on.