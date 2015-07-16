Three Warhammer classics come to GOG

If you can't over the feeling that what you really need in your life is more Warhammer games, then boy oh boy, do I have good news for you. These are not new Warhammer games, however, but old ones—Chaos Gate, Shadow of the Horned Rat, and Final Liberation—that are now available on GOG.

To be completely fair, not all of these games belong to the Warhammer 40,000 line that's seen so much action lately. The turn-based strategy game Chaos Gate is, but Shadow of the Horned Rat, a real-time strategy game that follows the adventures of Grudgebringer commander Morgan Bernhardt, is set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, and Final Liberation is part of the WH40K Epic offshoot that takes place in the same game world but features battles on a much larger scale.

But they're all Games Workshop, and more to the point, this is, according to GOG, the only place (possibly aside from your local abandonware joint) you can get them. "These games have been next to impossible to find anywhere for years," GOG VP Oleg Klapovsky said. "Reviving them meant that we had to dig a lot deeper, but we're excited to have acquired the rights to re-release some of the most important entries in the Warhammer legacy."

Games Workshop has been on quite a licensing tear yesterday, with a chess game, a MOBA, an FPS, an RTS, and, as of yesterday, an action-RPG all in the works. In light of that, it's not terribly surprising that it would go rooting around in the attic to see what else it could come up with. Shadow of the Horned Rat and Final Liberation are available now for $6 each, while Chaos Gate will set you back $10. All three games come with their original soundtracks (and a "MIDI track pack" for Shadow of the Horned Rat), and, as always, have been "meticulously tested, fixed, and prepared to run perfectly on modern Windows operating systems."