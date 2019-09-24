Three new games have been announced for Xbox Game Pass for PC

(Image credit: Colossal Order)

Microsoft announced today during its monthly Inside Xbox live stream that three additional games will be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC during September, bringing the month total to ten. Joining the likes of Gears 5 and Shadow Warrior 2 are the newly announced Dirt Rally 2.0, Cities Skylines and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

While still in open beta, the Xbox Game Pass library is growing at a steady clip: Microsoft has even added newer first-party titles like Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4 to its inventory, and the likes of The Outer Worlds will appear on the service on release day.

Xbox Game Pass for PC is currently $5 /£4 / AU $5 while it's in open beta, and if you're not already a member you can get it for $1 / £1 / AU $1 for the first month, for a limited time.