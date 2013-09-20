Three big Valve announcements coming next week, probably a Linux-based Steam Box

Valve has posted a new teaser site which declares that "the Steam universe is expanding in 2014." Three symbols tease three announcements in Valve's typically-cryptic fashion, with the first coming 71 hours from the time of this article's writing, also known as "Monday morning."

Nothing else is cryptic about this, though. The teaser site clearly teases the content of the coming teasers: these announcements are about Valve's push to get PC gaming into living rooms, probably with the long-rumored Steam Box .

Additionally, in a talk at LinuxCon 2013 earlier this week, Valve boss Gabe Newell said that the company's next step is "on the hardware side" and talked about "bringing Linux into the living room." That removes any remaining mystery: the clear conclusion is that Valve is announcing a Linux-based Steam Box.

Or this has all been a series of carefully-crafted red herrings, and the announcements are Ricochet 2, Ricochet 3, and Ricochet 4.