THQ release line-up announced: Warhammer 40K: Dark Millennium Online, Darksiders 2 and Saints Row 3 dated

THQ have revealed their release lineup for the next year or so and there are a few titles to get excited about. Read on for details on Warhammer 40K: Dark Millennium Online, Darksiders 2 and the mysterious Insane.

First up, there's news that Saints Row 3 is on its way. Saints Row 2 was a wilfully bonkers take on the Grand Theft Auto sandbox city approach. The overlooked multiplayer mode let you get online and fight your way through the mad story missions with a friend. Hopefully the third game will give us something similar. It's due out later this year.

Looking further afield, Warhammer 40k: Dark Millennium is penned in for a 2013 release. Check out our preview for an idea of what to look forward to. A follow up to last year's satisfying demonic brawler, Darksiders 2, is also scheduled for 2013.

Then there's Insane, a project being worked in in collaboration with Guillermo Del Toro, the director of Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy 2. It's being made by Volition, creators of Saints Row 2 and Red Faction: Guerilla and, judging from the teaser trailer below, looks like it's going to be pretty horrifying. It's set to be the first game in a trilogy, with a possible movie tie in at some point. Check it out.

[via CVG ]