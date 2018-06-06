This ZOTAC GTX 1070 Ti is just $368 for today only (Update: Sold out)

Update: The 1070 Ti is already out of stock. There are still plenty of great deals on eBay if you use the below coupon code.

Original story: GPU prices are finally starting to normalize, but unless you're buying a Founders Edition card straight from Nvidia, they're usually still slightly higher than MSRP. eBay is currently having a site-wide sale, and we've already highlighted a GTX 1080 for $399. If you're on a tighter budget, you can also get a GTX 1070 Ti from Zotac for just $367.99.

This card is being sold by Newegg, and has dual-fans with a core clock of 1607 MHz (boosts to 1683 MHz). For connectivity, you get one HDMI 2.0b, three DisplayPort 1.4, and one DVI-D.

Make sure to use coupon code PICKDADSGIFT at checkout to get the full discount.

