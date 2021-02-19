This ridiculous Valheim seed places every boss a short jog from the starting point

I love the Valheim world I've been playing in, but the procedural generation hasn't been especially generous. I'd played for 51 hours in my world—51 hours!—before I first found Valheim's trader, Haldor, so I could finally buy a fishing pole.

In my world, the second boss, The Elder, is a good stretch of ocean away on a new continent to the northwest, while the third boss, Bonemass, is located on yet another island to the southeast, the complete opposite direction. I have no idea where the fourth and fifth bosses are yet, but I assume they'll be the least convenient spots to reach.

Not that this is a bad thing! It's led to tons of exploration, several base constructions, and plenty of exciting sailing expeditions, and that's what Valheim is all about. But someone's found a seed where every boss and biome is just a stone's-throw from the starting point of the map. It's kind of mind-boggling:

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studios)

Over on Reddit, InfernoFPS posted the seed for this Valheim world where all five bosses and biomes are within relatively easy running distance of the initial spawn point. As you can see above, four bosses, and the trader, are all on the starter continent, which contains the Meadows, Black Forest, Swamp, and Mountain biomes. You don't even need to think about sailing until you're ready for the fifth boss, who is on a second island across a narrow strait. Won't even need a longboat to get there! A simple raft will do.

That's a pretty amazing quirk of the world generation system. Would this ultra-convenient map make for a fun game of Valheim? I'm not sure—half the fun is exploring the world and taking risky trips across the ocean. Would it be a great world for Valheim speedrunners? Definitely. If Valheim speedrunners exist, that is.

The world seed is HHcLC5acQt. Wave hello to Bonemass for me.