This poker game has ray tracing (so the river should look amazing)

When you think of demanding games that really get your PC's fans blasting, your mind probably goes to something like Crysis, or, um... Crysis Remastered. You wouldn't normally think a poker sim would be capable of taxing your GPU. But, just like someone going all in with a 2-7 offsuit, you'd be wrong.

As you can see in the gameplay video above, Poker Club is upping the ante on card games with support for ray tracing. Ray tracing! In a game where you sit at a table and stare at cards and endlessly mutter about your bad beats to anyone who will listen. What an age we live in.

Is it the most visually detailed poker game yet? Game director Phil Gaskell, who narrates the video, certainly sounds passionate about Poker Club's 4K visuals.

"We love to revel in every little detail, from the texture of the stock of the playing cards to the flush of blood beneath the skin of my hands as I bend the cards back to peek," he says, somewhat breathlessly. "With real time ray tracing adding incredible depth to every reflection and shadow, making the game feel real and immersive."

And I do have to say, the game does look pretty great in the video, with RTX giving nice reflections off the table and a shine to the fingernails of the player as they peek at their cards.

Poker Club will have a singleplayer mode as well as online PVP and cross-platform multiplayer. There's no price announced yet, but it won't be a free-to-play game, which (to me, at least) is good news. Poker Club launches on Steam on November 19.