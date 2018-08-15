This Patriot Memory Rage 2 128GB flash drive is just $36 for today only

If you're looking to replace a few older USB drives, or to make a dedicated Windows/Linux install drive, this is the deal for you. The 128GB Patriot Memory Supersonic Rage 2 is just $35.99 on Newegg right now, a drop of ~$5 from the usual price.

The main selling point of the Rage 2 is the fast data speeds. According to our Best flash drive guide, it achieved a read rate of 373.6 MB/s and writes of 151.8 MB/s. The drive is also fairly compact, with a rubber-coated housing to protect the internal components.

This is a Newegg 'Shell shocker' deal, so it's only live for today. You can buy the Supersonic Rage 2 from Newegg.