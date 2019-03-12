This Ni No Kuni II DLC trailer is cute and charming until The Nightmares arrive

Ni No Kuni II is so cute and charming, that it's easy to forget that one spends at least 70 percent of the game's duration killing cute and charming creatures. But that's videogames for you. For those eager to get more mileage out of the game, new DLC releases next week (March 19). Dubbed The Tale of a Timeless Tome, it focuses on fighting the scourge of The Nightmares, who are very frightening indeed (but also kinda cute).

" van and his friends hear a rumor about a mysterious rabbit dressed in a tuxedo that is being seen in people’s dreams," so reads Bandai Namco's description. "Evan decides to investigate by staying at the Goldpaw Inn. When Evan falls asleep, he finds himself in a dream world and encounters the rabbit who tells them he is the conductor. Who is this off character and what is his objective?"

There are new martial arts methods in the form of The Wizard's Companion and Martha's Methods, as well as a new arena called The Solosseum Slog. New "gear, weapons and enemies" are on the platter, too.

Here's the trailer: