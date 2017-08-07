This new Brutal Doom gun uses souls for ammo

It's never been easier to make games. For Brutal Doom creator Sgt. Mark IV, all you need is a Patreon project and a profound passion for demons and gore to create great things.

Brutal Doom continues to get meaningful updates long after its release in 2012, and its latest patch, V21, will include two new guns among some other improvements, like splashier fluid animations.

The best addition is saved for last in the video above, when we get our first look at the Unmaker—scrub forward to 4:44 to see it melting Mars. You won't recognize this gun unless you played Doom 64, and even then, it doesn't bear much of a resemblance to the underwhelming form it took on the Nintendo 64.

Id intended to put the Unmaker in an earlier version of Doom—it even appears in the original design document from 1992, known as the Doom Bible. The entry on the weapon reads:

"Unmaker: Demon-tech weapon that hurts pure demons a lot, demon-humans very little, tech demons some. Made of demon bones ... The Darkclaw and Unmaker feed on human souls. Killing possessed humans or hellslaves allows the weapons to feed."

True to that description, Brutal Doom's Unmaker feeds on death to power it. Sgt. Mark describes it as "an extremely powerful weapon" that's balanced by its need for blood to fuel it. "Every zombie you kill, you get 10 ammo points for it. So you basically need to kill 100 zombies to be able to fire this weapon for just 10 seconds," reads a caption in the video above. I like the addition of an over-the-top fleshgun that forces you to think critically about how you spend its power.

Sgt. Mark doesn't have a release date planned for Brutal Doom V21, but says to expect it sometime this year.