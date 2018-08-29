This massive 8K HDR TV could bring even Nvidia's RTX 2080 Ti to its knees

The 8K revolution hasn't begun in earnest, though it's only a matter of time before it does. Perhaps trying to nudge us closer to that day, AU Optronics is teasing a giant 85-inch TV with a 7680x4320 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, among other features.

We don't anticipate gaming on 8K displays any time soon, that's for sure. Nevertheless, we're always interested in seeing what panel makers are up to. AUO in particular is an active participant in the panel industry, and is reportedly the company responsible for those fancy 4K G-Sync HDR screens used in Acer's Predator X27 and Asus's ROG Swift PG27UQ, as OC3D.net points out.

This isn't a monitor we're talking about here, but it is an interesting display. It's also the world's largest 8K TV with a bezel-less design, according to AUO.

HDR is not an afterthought on this television. It has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, which means it can do HDR10 content justice. It also boasts quantum dot technology for a wide color gamut.

It's not clear if the 120Hz refresh rate is a native rating or an inflated rating based on post processing techniques. Not that it matters for gaming at the moment—it's not likely that even Nvidia's new GeForce RTX cards will be able to handle high-end gameplay at 8K, whether at 60Hz or especially 120Hz.

AUO didn't say when it plans to ship its 85-inch TV, or how much it will cost.