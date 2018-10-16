This LG 27-inch IPS monitor with FreeSync is on sale for $148 today

If you're looking for a larger size 1080p monitor with FreeSync support, head over to BuyDig and check out the LG 27MP59H-P. It's a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel, and it's on sale for $147.99 after coupon.

Just plug 27IPS into the coupon field on the checkout page and it will drop the price from $228.90 to $147.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for this monitor. We like that it's built around an IPS panel instead of a TN screen, which typically means better color reproduction. In this case, LG claims 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

It also has a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, or 1ms 'virtual' with motion blur reduction. Neither of those are eye-popping, though not bad for a 27-inch monitor that costs less than $150.

LG 27-inch 27MP59HTP | IPS | $147.99

This 27-inch monitor is built around an IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD's FreeSync technology and has a wide color gamut. Use coupon code 27IPS to get it at this price. $147.99 (BuyDig)



