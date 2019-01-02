This GeForce RTX 2070 breathes air under water and has an overclocking button

Colorful's newest GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card makes overclocking easy—just push a button that's wedged into the expansion cover and away you go.

That's how it works in theory, anyway. We haven't spent any hands-on time with Colorful's new iGame GeForce RTX 2070 Neptune OC (trying saying that three times even at regular speed!), or any previous generation cards from Colorful that have an overclocking button.

Out of the box, the card sticks to Nvidia's reference specs, which call for a 1,410MHz base clock and 1,620MHz boost clock. Pressing the "one-key OC" button, however, cranks the boost clock to 1,815MHz. That's faster than even Nvidia's overclocked Founders Edition model, which boosts to 1,710MHz.

To keep things cool, Colorful implemented a hybrid air and all-in-one liquid cooling system. On the liquid cooing side, a pair of 120mm fans are attached to a 240mm radiator.

"A new high-efficiency pump is at the heart of the cooling solution, delivering 115 percent more static pressure than traditional pumps thanks to a special blade design," Colorful says.

Colorful also claims it's using high quality components, such as "ultra long life Hi-C capacitors that ensured extended durability" compared to traditional solid state capacitors.

It's not clear how much this version of the GeForce RTX 2070 will cost or when it will be available. For it to be remotely feasible, however, the AIO cooler would have to enable some impressive overclocks. Otherwise, most users who are interested in this level of performance are likely to eyeball an air cooled GeForce RTX 2080 instead.