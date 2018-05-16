This GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini is on sale for $450 after rebate

Zotac thrives in the small form factor space, both with its line of mini PCs and shortened graphics cards. As it pertains to the latter, the company's GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini can be had today for $449.99 after a $30 mail-in-rebate.

The card is on sale at Newegg for $499.99, versus its' $559.99 list price. If you apply promo code EMCXPUEV3 at checkout, Newegg will shave $20 off the price, plus there's the aforementioned rebate. There's a caveat though—the promo code is only intended for Newegg's newsletter subscribers, and may not work if you're not one. You can sign up for Newegg's newsletter here.

As for the card itself, Zotac bills it as the world's smallest GTX 1070 Ti, with a length of 8.31 inches. It's a dual-slot card, and Zotac found enough room to cram two cooling fans on the custom heatsink.

Clockspeeds are the same as reference—1,607MHz base and 1,683MHz boost. You'll want to ensure adequate cooling in your case to prevent throttling and so that it can maintain the boost clock for a longer period of time.

You can find this card here.

