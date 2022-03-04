This free retro shooter is a grocery trip through hell

When I need to make soup, I usually just grab a few tins from the Sainsbury's up the road. But if you really want to put together a culinary masterpiece (and cheer up your mum in doing so), you'll need to drag your ratty little goblin arms through an eldritch meatspace and back to put together A Hell of a Soup.

A retro FPS in a sea of retro FPSes developed by Antoine Fauville, A Hell of a Soup is a short and sweet shooter that has you exploring a damned world in search of milk, meatballs and soup.

Okay, look. Hell of a Soup is pointedly much smaller than something like Dusk or Cruelty Squad. There are only a handful of monsters to mulch, and only one weapon with which to mulch with. Even so, Fauville has painted such an absurdist hellscape in a brief 5 to 10 minute experience that it's well worth experiencing.

(Image credit: Antoine Fauville)

A biblical angel guards the gates to a ramshackle town populated by malevolent turkeys. An Ikea is perched precariously next to a babylonian tower, overseeing bulls who appear to ride spectral motorcycles. You'll gun down a demonic worm in an endless graveyard just to get to the corner shop for a carton of milk. Scattered throughout are regular human folks, who deliver cryptic messages with the tenor of a Souls NPC.

And then there's the question of why a wretched little demon boy like yourself needs soup, anyway—why go to all this trouble for a seemingly simple lunchtime snack? A Hell of a Soup is a small snack, but it paints such a tantalisingly surreal picture that it's exciting to picture what worlds Fauville could craft with greater resources. I want to see more of this world that smashes bloody underworlds against the suburban mundane.