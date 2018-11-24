This extremely green 4TB USB hard drive is $95 right now

If you need an awful lot of external storage, Seagate's 4TB 'Game Drive for Xbox One' is a great option right now. Despite the name, it actually works just fine with PCs, and right now you can get it for $95—a $65 discount from the original price, and $5 lower than any other 4TB external drive on Newegg.

The description is a bit vague on details, but one customer review reveals the drive is 5400rpm with a large 128MB cache—making writes nearly as fast as a 7200rpm drive. It's formatted as NTFS out of the box, but if you need to use it with Macs and other non-Windows PCs, you can just reformat it as exFAT.

The drive is also blindingly green, as you've probably noticed by now. This is definitely something the Grinch (or maybe the Joker?) would use. You can buy it from the link below—make sure to use coupon code EMCEERT57 at checkout to get the full discount.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.