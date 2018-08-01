This EVGA GTX 1080 is just $460 right now

Prices for Nvidia GTX 1080 cards have been slowly falling over the past few months, with most of them being around $470-500 right now. If overclocking isn't much of a concern, EVGA's GTX 1080 FTW2 DT model is just $459.99 right now at B&H.

This is a 'FTW2 DT' card, which means it will not be able to overclock as high as EVGA's standard 'FTW2' models. That being said, it still has the same 1607MHz base clock and 8GB of GDDR5X memory. For input, you get three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, one HDMI 2.0b, and one DVI-D DL.

You can buy the GTX 1080 FTW2 DT from B&H. No tax is collected outside New York and New Jersey.