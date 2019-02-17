This Amnesia mod is a standalone Lovecraftian tale without any scares

If you loved the world of Amnesia: The Dark Descent but found it all too scary, then The Shadow of the Ramlord might be more your speed. It's an hour-long Lovecraftian adventure built using assets from The Dark Descent and its sequel, A Machine for Pigs, and promises to be light on scares but heavy on environmental storytelling, atmosphere and necromancy.

"Our custom story is very much directed towards the player who enjoys a deliberate pace, absorbing the narrative and level design clues, and feeling immersed in a story-first experience," says the development team at Dark Craft Studios. They say it'll appeal to those who enjoyed SOMA, the semi-scary, philosophical survival horror from Frictional Games, the same developer that made the Amnesia games.

The Shadow of the Ramlord tells the story of the Baron of Caecea Manor, who wants to summon a "malignant being" known as the Ramlord. His wife, who is being held prisoner, has smuggled a letter out of the manor, begging for help. It arrives in your hands, and it's up to you to investigate. "The three characters' fates are woven together in an intricate, disquieting narrative through the occult, madness, and despair," says the description on the ModDB page.

You'll explore seven separate maps, including the manor itself and the catacombs below, and it'll take between 45 minutes and an hour to finish. It's the third part of a Lovecraftian trilogy made by Dark Craft Studios—the previous two were mods for Crysis.

It's one of the most popular mods on ModDB right now, and the early reviews from players are promising. If you have a spare hour, it might be worth checking out. You can download it here.