This 2TB solid state drive is on sale for $390

Are you starting to regret not purchasing a larger capacity solid state drive for your PC? You can alleviate that problem by nabbing this 2TB SSD on Amazon, for $390.

That's not cheap, of course, but it's the best price around for a 2TB SSD (if you can find a better deal, feel free to share). Looking on Newegg, for example, 2TB SSDs start at $500 and go up from there.

The one that's on sale here is from Micron. It's a 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps SSD that uses 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND flash memory. There are no performance specs attached to the listing, but according to Micron (PDF), this SSD is rated to deliver up to 530MB/s of sequential reads and up to 500MB/s of sequential writes.

Based on the specs, it's not the fastest 2.5-inch SSD out there, but it does look to be the least expensive.

