These fanmade Hearthstone Destiny cards are the kind of brand crossover we actually want

If you could find the exact Venn diagram intersection of my cultural interests, it would probably be Destiny-themed Hearthstone cards. So I was delighted when one of my clan mates sent me a link to this gallery containing exactly 41 of those. They were created by Reddit user thelegoman0 , and as with this Game of Thrones set from three years ago, the beauty is in how faithful they are, both to the lore of the source material and the kind of designs Blizzard’s Team 5 might actually implement. The cards even use the new Lifesteal effect from Hearthstone’s new Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion, which arrives on Thursday this week. You can see all the actual cards for that here . Crota, Son of Oryx makes for a particularly awesome legendary (see below). Perhaps he’d make the cut in our best cards to craft list.

Though these cards are just a bit of fanmade fun, there is some potential for crossover between Bungie and Blizzard’s titles. As we discovered earlier this year, Destiny 2 will be the first non-Blizzard game to live on Blizzard’s launcher when it releases on October 23. I also noticed in the latest Hearthstone update notes that two new card backs are being added to the game, entitled ‘Call of the Light’ and ‘Call of the Void’, both of which will be “Acquired from a special promotion”. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s some sort of Destiny 2 PC pre-order bonus. Hopefully anyway, because as marketing initiatives go, it’s more fun than Pop Tarts or, uh, Destiny-themed candles . I know it’s a game about using The Light, but c’mon now.