These Capcom-themed pocket synthesizers are cool as hell

I love Pocket Operators. These tiny handheld samplers, drum machines, and synths not only look awesome, with their cost-saving exposed circuit boards, but you can make some really fun, interesting music with them too. Here I am using one to remix a track from Final Fantasy 7. I don't think you'll be hearing it on the radio any time soon, but it gives you an idea of what these things can do. And just imagine what someone with actual talent could do with it.

And just as I was getting over my addiction to buying the things, their creator Teenage Engineering just revealed a pair of new Pocket Operators based on classic Capcom games. They come in Street Fighter and Mega Man flavours, and I want them both immediately. They're both based on existing Pocket Operators, but with built-in samples from each game, and appropriate visuals on their LED screens. You can listen to them in action here.

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The Street Fighter Pocket Operator is available now, but you'll have to wait till December 2 to pick up the Mega Man one. And knowing how fast new Pocket Operators usually sell out, anyone who wants one will have to act fast. These things have quite a large following among synth-heads.