There's a new teaser for that Doom movie they're making

We were pretty sceptical about the trailer for Doom: Annihilation, the straight-to-video Doom movie coming out on October 1. Now we've seen 18 seconds more of it thanks to the teaser above and, while it still doesn't seem like anything to write home about, it could be worse? Maybe this is just lowered expectations but the fact that they're being up-front about this being a movie where a ton of demons come out of a portal to hell on Mars seems like a good start.

There's a little bit of parkour and some OK demons. It looks low-budget as heck but of course it does and, I mean, what's the point in having high expectations for videogame movies? That's just a way of setting yourself up for a letdown.

Here's what the official plot synopsis says: "Based on the popular original video game, Doom: Annihilation is an explosive, terrifying thrill ride. On the darkest moon of Mars, scientists have found an ancient portal which allows teleportation throughout the universe. Considered to be mankind's greatest discovery, it's actually a gateway from hell, unleashing a swarm of demons looking to steal the souls of everyone who gets in their way. It's up to Lieutenant Joan Dark and an elite unit of Marines to destroy an ever-growing horde of bloodsucking and soul-stealing beasts and prevent them from taking over planet earth."

Look, I will drink four or five beers and watch this movie. That's all I'm saying.